Cleveland Indians All-Stars join Miami Walk of Fame

MLB All-Stars have joined stars of TV and movies like Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Kevin James and Jada Pinkett Smith on the Miami Walk of Fame during All-Star Week. The Walk of Fame, which is located on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, honors those who have contributed to the charisma, worldwide prominence and name recognition of Miami.

Each of the 2017 MLB All-Stars has a star on the Walk of Fame featuring their name, team logo and the number of times they have been named an All-Star. The players will have a similar star on the left sleeve of their All-Star jerseys indicating the number of times they have been an All-Star.